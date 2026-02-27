Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Record Warmth Possible This Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:61° Winds:W 5-10
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High:84° Winds:SW 5-10
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy High:83° Winds:SW 5-15 G25

Friday’s Haiku

Very mild tonight

Sun and clouds on Saturday

Highs in the eighties

Mostly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Dry and unseasonably warm weather continues in Southern Nevada as high pressure stays in control this weekend. We may break the record highs on Saturday and Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this weekend as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Breezier on Sunday and Monday with gusts around 20-25 mph. Cooler temperatures return next week.

