Record Warmth Possible This Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy Low:61° Winds:W 5-10
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High:84° Winds:SW 5-10
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy High:83° Winds:SW 5-15 G25
Friday’s Haiku
Very mild tonight
Sun and clouds on Saturday
Highs in the eighties
Mostly cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Dry and unseasonably warm weather continues in Southern Nevada as high pressure stays in control this weekend. We may break the record highs on Saturday and Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this weekend as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Breezier on Sunday and Monday with gusts around 20-25 mph. Cooler temperatures return next week.