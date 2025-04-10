Record Warmth on Thursday

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. High pressure still over the region and the warming trend continues tomorrow with highs in the 90s. We may set new record highs on Thursday and Friday and getting close to tying the record on Saturday. More wind on Friday as an area of low pressure moves across the pacific northwest and turning windy on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s starting on Sunday and will continue into early next week.