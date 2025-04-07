Record Warmth Later This Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect a warming trend this week, from mid 80s Monday to the mid 90s by Friday. New record highs are likely on Thursday (93°) and Friday (95°).

This morning starts in the 50s and 60s with sunshine and some high clouds. We'll trend partly cloudy in the afternoon, when southwest breezes pick up to 10-20 mph. Highs reach the low 80s in Pahrump, mid 80s in Las Vegas, Boulder City, and Mesquite, and upper 80s in Overton and Laughlin.

Lows over the next few nights will drop to the low 60s, which is milder than we've been in the last week and a half.

Highs reach 87° Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and southwest breezes at 10-15 mph. Wednesday sees low 90s as light winds and sunshine prevail.

Thursday (93°) and Friday (95°) will set new daily record highs, as mentioned. Saturday's forecast of 89° is within 2° of the record.

After fairly light breezes Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, winds will pick up Friday (gusts 25 mph), Saturday (gusts 30 mp), and Sunday (gusts 20 mph).

Temperatures next week will remain a bit above-average for mid-April, dropping from the mid-80s Sunday to the low 80s for most of next week.

The forecast pollen levels remain high over the next several days, with mulberry, ash, and alder the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today as ozone begins to build.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea even when temperatures aren't sizzling.