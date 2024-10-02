Record Warmth Continues

LAS VEGAS — Record warmth for early October remains in place through the weekend. Highs range from 100° to 102° each afternoon through Sunday. Next week we'll drop from the upper 90s Monday to the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Low 90s return Thursday and beyond. Lows at night in Las Vegas remain in the mid 70s. The Excessive Heat Warning is finished in Las Vegas but lasts through Friday for Lake Mead and the Colorado River valley. Winds are light today and tomorrow but southwest gusts to 20 mph develop Friday as a system passes across the Pacific Northwest. Record highs will be tied or broken each afternoon through Monday. Each night should tie or set a record warm low temperature through early next week.

To beat the heat, avoid direct sun (it makes it feel 15° hotter) and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch for those vulnerable to intense heat, including kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.