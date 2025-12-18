Record-Tying Warmth Possible Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Low:48° Winds:Calm

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny High:68° Winds:NE 5-10

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny High:68° Winds:Calm



Thursday’s Haiku

Cool and calm tonight

Mix of sun and clouds Friday

Highs near seventy

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Unseasonably warm weather continues with a chance of tying or breaking records. More clouds around on Friday with a high of 68° , which would tie record high of 68°. We’ll stay in the upper 60s through the weekend and may break the record high on Sunday. The dry and warm weather sticks around early next week. Chance of showers on Tuesday. Rain chances increase starting on Christmas Eve and continuing after Christmas Day. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s this week.