LAS VEGAS — Record October heat is the big weather story through the weekend. Highs range from 100° to 103° every afternoon through Sunday. Next week we'll drop from the upper 90s Monday to the low 90s Thursday and beyond. Lows at night in Las Vegas remain in the upper 70s this week and the mid 70s this weekend. The Excessive Heat Warning runs until 8:00 p.m. in Las Vegas, but lasts through Friday for Lake Mead and the Colorado River valley. Winds are light this week, and the sky remains mostly sunny. Record highs will be tied or broken each afternoon through Monday. Each night during the next week will also tie or break a record warm low temperature.

To beat the heat, avoid direct sun (it feels 15° hotter than the shade) and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch for those vulnerable to intense heat, including kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.