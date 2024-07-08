Record Hot Stretch

LAS VEGAS — Sunday brought an unprecedented all-time record high of 120° to Las Vegas. Daily records will be tied or broken each afternoon through Friday; the latest forecast sees 115° Monday, 117° Tuesday, 118° Wednesday, 118° Thursday, and 116° Friday. A slight uptick in humidity this weekend brings a 10% rain chance, partly cloudy conditions, and highs near 110°. Low temperatures this week will be warm, briefly dropping near 90° before sunrise each morning. The long range outlook next week remains near 110°, which is about 5° above-average, with small rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.