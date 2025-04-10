Record Highs the Next Three Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday and Friday start mainly sunny and in the 60s before turning partly cloudy each afternoon. Record highs are expected today (93°) and tomorrow (95°) and we'll tie the record on Saturday (91°).

Today remains calm but southwest winds pick up Friday at 10-20 mph. Saturday gusts reach 25-30 mph during the afternoon alongside mostly cloudy conditions.

A drop to the mid 80s returns Sunday through next week, although that's still above-average for Las Vegas in April.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels remain medium-high the next several days, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today as ozone and particles gather in the warm and still atmosphere.