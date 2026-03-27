Record Heat This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low:65° Winds: Light & Variable

FRIDAY: Sunny High:92° Winds: SE 5-10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High:93° Winds: SW 5-15 G25



Thursday’s Haiku

Clear and mild tonight

Still hot and sunny Friday

Record breaking heat

Harry Reid Airport reached 93°, tying the record high. Today is the 9th straight day of record heat in Las Vegas.

Clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid- 60s. High pressure will keep temperatures unseasonably hot. Daily records in Las Vegas are likely to break through the weekend.

Mostly sunny, hot and breezy Saturday and Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. A cool down is on the way by Monday as the area of high pressure finally shifts east and a low pressure system moves in. This will bring much cooler air and more wind into the region. Highs will return to the 70s starting on Tuesday and will continue through the rest of the week. Friday 92° (Record 88°) Saturday 93° (Record 91°) Sunday 92° (Record 89°)

Limit time outdoors between 10am-5pm, stay in air conditioning when possible and drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Wear a hat and sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles and remember to check on neighbors and the elderly.

