Record Heat Rolls On

LAS VEGAS — Record warmth for early October as highs range from 100° to 102° Friday through Monday. Las Vegas drops to the mid 90s Tuesday and the low 90s next weekend. The Excessive Heat Warning continues through this Sunday for Lake Mead and the Colorado River valley. Southwest winds may hit 15-20 mph this afternoon, but are otherwise light. If we hit 100° on Saturday or Sunday or Monday, as is forecast, it would set a new record for the latest 100° day of the year in Las Vegas. Each night should tie or set a record warm low temperature through early next week.

To beat the heat, avoid direct sun (it makes it feel 15° hotter) and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch for those vulnerable to intense heat, including kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index remains high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 30 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.