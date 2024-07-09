Record Heat Continues

LAS VEGAS — Southern Nevada is in the midst of an historic stretch of heat. Sunday brought an unprecedented all-time high of 120° to Las Vegas, and after 115° Monday, we're back to 117° this afternoon. Daily records will be broken each afternoon through Friday; the latest forecast sees 118° Wednesday and Thursday, and 116° Friday. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Friday evening. An uptick in humidity this weekend brings a 10% rain chance Saturday and a 20% chance Sunday and Monday, with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions. Highs reach 112° Saturday and 109° Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures this week will be warm, briefly dropping near 90° before sunrise. The long range outlook next week remains near 110°, which is about 5° above-average.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.