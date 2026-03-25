Record Breaking Heat Wave Continues This Week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:68° Winds: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High:97° Winds: SW 5-10 G20

THURSDAY: Sunny High:94° Winds: SW 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Clear and mild tonight

Hot and sunny tomorrow

Record breaking heat

Harry Reid Airport reached 96° setting a new daily record.

Clear and mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s. A strong area of high pressure overhead will keep the unseasonably hot temperatures in Southern Nevada.

Highs will reach into the 90s during this historic heat wave. These temperatures are more typical of May and June than late March. Daily records are expected to break through the weekend. A cool down is on the way by Monday and temperatures will continue to drop early next week.

Wednesday 97° (Record 90°) Thursday 94° (Record 93°) Friday 92° (Record 88°) Saturday 94° (Record 91°) Sunday 92° (Record 89°)

Limit time outdoors between 10am-5pm, stay in air conditioning when possible and drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Wear a hat and sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles and remember to check on neighbors and the elderly.

