Record Breaking Heat This Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear Low:68° Winds:E5-10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy High:97° Winds: SW 5-15 G20

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy High:94° Winds: NW 5-10



Friday’s Haiku

Mild overnight

More wind and clouds Saturday

Record breaking heat

Harry Reid Airport reached 97° setting both a daily and monthly record.

Clear and mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s. The dry and unseasonably hot weather continues this weekend as high pressure stays over Southern Nevada.

Record breaking heat continues. An Extreme Heat Warning in effect until Sunday 8pm. Limit time outdoors between 10am-5pm, stay in air conditioning when possible and drink plenty of water and sports drinks. Wear a hat and sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles and remember to check on neighbors and the elderly.

These temperatures are more typical of May and June than mid March. Daily records will be broken during this unprecedented heat wave.

Saturday 97° (Record 92°) Sunday 93° (Record 91°) Monday 94° (Record 89°) Tuesday 94° (Record 89°) Wednesday 96° (Record 90°) Thursday 95° (Record 93°) Friday 92° (Record 88°)

