Rain, Wind and Mt Snow on the Way

A system from the northwest will arrive early Thursday bringing rain to the valley and snow to the mountains. Winds will be strong coming from the southwest with gusts around 45 mph. It's going to be a chilly day with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 50s. Scattered rain and snow showers by the afternoon hours. The system will exit the region late Thursday night. Breezy and cool on Friday. Milder temperatures return this weekend with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Chance of rain early next week.

Wind Advisory in effect Thu 8 am - 8 pm. SW 20-30 Gusts 45 mph.

Winter Storm Warning in effect Wednesday 11pm - Thursday 11pm. Snow: 8-15" above 7000'