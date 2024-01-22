Rain turns widespread today

LAS VEGAS — After nearly 0.10" of rain Sunday morning and Sunday night in Las Vegas, streets are damp this Monday morning. Foggy conditions are possible early as low clouds hang across the city, with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and only a small chance of a passing shower through the morning commute. Widespread rain develops by late morning and there will be pockets of heavier showers at times this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low-and-mid 50s due to the cloudy, wet weather. We'll drop to the upper 40s tonight as occasional light showers continue. Additional bouts of wet weather in Las Vegas are expected Tuesday morning, but showers will be scattered and more sporadic than today. Highs reach the upper 50s tomorrow. No big wind is expected with this system. Up to 8" of new snow will fall in Mt. Charleston, and up to 10" in Lee Canyon, as a Winter Storm Warning continues above 7,000 feet until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Dry weather is in the forecast in Las Vegas Wednesday through next weekend, although a spotty light shower may clip Southern Nevada Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a weak system slides into the Central Rockies. The more likely impact from that small disturbance will be north breezes at 10-20 mph on Friday and Saturday. Plan on highs near 60° Wednesday through Saturday, with low 60s Sunday and mid 60s early-to-middle parts of next week. Lows at night will be in the low 40s the rest of the week and this upcoming weekend.