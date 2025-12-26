Rain returns to Las Vegas, snow returns to Mt. Charleston on Friday

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy, temperatures in the 50s

THIS AFTERNOON: High temps in the low 60s, shower chances pick up after noon — light to moderate rain expected into the evening

TONIGHT: Rain chances persist through midnight, chilly overnight lows in the low to mid 40s

THIS WEEKEND: Drier and cooler, temps in the low to mid 50s with more sunshine and gustier winds

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures stay closer to seasonal norms in 50s, shower chances return to wrap up 2025 and kick off 2026

____________________________________________________

A calm start to the Friday after Christmas in Southern Nevada will turn into an active afternoon and evening, with light to moderate rain showers expected in the Las Vegas valley, and moderate to heavy snowfall likely through the Spring Mountains.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Spring Mountains — including Lee and Kyle Canyon — until 10 p.m. tonight, with eight to 16 inches of new snowfall and wind gusts upwards of 40 mph possible.

Travel up the mountain is expected to be treacherous through most of the day, so if you plan on hitting the slopes today be sure to bring chains for your tires or drive a vehicle equipped with four wheel drive — Nevada Highway Patrol troopers could be checking for those and a pre-purchased lift ticket before allowing you to head up to Lee Canyon out of an abundance of caution.

Rain totals aren't expected to be eye popping today in the Las Vegas valley, with light showers likely starting after noon and through most of the evening. The western edge of town will likely be getting the brunt of the moisture once again, but our official total at Reid Airport should be around a tenth of an inch or less.

Showers taper off after midnight through the overnight hours tonight, with drier conditions on the horizon this weekend.

Daytime highs today will be in the low to mid 60s through our neighborhoods and through most of the region, overnight lows will be chilly, in the low to mid 40s.

As we look ahead, the weekend should be much drier and a little chillier — highs will be in the low to mid 50s, which will be our first time officially under the 60° mark since December 4 — with more sunshine and gustier winds.

Our average high for the rest of the year is 56°, and our forecast high temperatures next week should hover right around there to close out 2025.

We'll stay dry to start next week, but shower chances will return to the forecast on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day. Right now it looks like showers could pick up on Wednesday night, but it's too soon to tell for certain, and too soon to tell how that could affect New Year's celebrations here in Las Vegas.

Have a great weekend!