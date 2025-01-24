Rain Possible Starting Saturday Night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This morning starts in the 30s, but northeast breezes at 10-20 mph develop and keep highs today in the mid 50s, in spite of full sunshine.

Tonight looks calm, clear, and chilly, with lows back down to the mid 30s.

Friday starts in the upper 20s and low 30s with sunshine. A few clouds arrive late this afternoon. Plan on light winds and highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday starts in the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky and light winds. South gusts to 15 mph and clouds will make highs in the mid 50s feel even colder. The daytime looks dry (only a 10% rain chance) but the rain chance climbs to 30% Saturday night as lows dip to the upper 30s.

Sunday looks wet at times, with a few hundredths of an inch expected for the first time since mid-July! It won't be a washout, but mostly cloudy and occasionally wet conditions accompany chilly readings in the upper 30s early and low 50s later. The chance of at least a little rain on Sunday is 60%.

Sunday night through Monday sees the best chance for measurable rain, with totals around 0.25" in Las Vegas. The chance of measurable rain has risen to 70%. Slippery streets are expected, so the morning commute and the afternoon commute may be challenging. We wake up to the upper 30s and only see highs in the upper 40s on Monday.

From Monday night into Tuesday morning, the system exits Southern Nevada, but a 20% chance for light precipitation lingers. Mid 30s early Tuesday morning only rise to the low 50s in the afternoon.

Up in the mountains, more than a foot of snow could accumulate in Lee Canyon and Mt. Charleston between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, which would be the first major snow of the winter. A Winter Storm Watch is in place during that time. Travel will be troublesome into the mountains as the snow falls. Slick conditions are expected on Highway 160 between Pahrump and Las Vegas near Mountain Springs. On the I-15, snowy weather is likely through Mountain Pass and will yield troublesome travel conditions for drivers coming and going from California.