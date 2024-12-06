Quiet Weather Continues Tomorrow

Clear skies and temperatures in the 40s tonight. High pressure will stay over the region and will keep us dry and mild through the weekend. We'll have morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s with light winds. Next system will move across the region and bring us more wind and cooler temperatures early next week. Highs will be back to the more normal range.
