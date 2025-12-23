Quiet Tuesday, Rain and Wind by Christmas Eve

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Low:50° Winds:Calm

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy High:66° Winds:SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Rain High:63° Winds:SE 10-15 G 25



Monday’s Haiku

Mostly cloudy night

Quiet, mid sixties Tuesday

More clouds than sunhine



Mostly cloudy with lows near 50°. Quiet and mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs still well above average. Rain and wind moves in by Wednesday (Christmas Eve) becoming widespread and heavy at times. This may cause some flooding in the area. A Flood Watch in effect 4am Christmas Eve-4am Christmas Day. Scattered showers on Christmas Day and Friday. Highs in the 60s with gusts up to 25 mph (Wed-Fri) We could see rainfall amounts around 0.50”+ by Friday night. Drier and cooler this weekend. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s the next 7 days.