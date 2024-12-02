Quiet and Cool

LAS VEGAS — A dry week without any organized wind is expected across Southern Nevada. Nighttime and early morning low temperatures will be in the mid 40s in Las Vegas. Daytime highs will reach the mid 60s, which is a bit above-average. After periods of clouds Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday, the sky turns mostly sunny midweek and beyond. Gusts in Las Vegas should be capped at 10 mph each day this week. Enjoy the quiet weather in the Desert Southwest while it lasts! Highs will drop closer to 60° and lows dip near 40° as we head past this weekend into early next week.