Pool weather Sunday with some breezes

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59°

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Breezy with NE winds up to 10mph, gusts up to 15mph. High: 82°

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy with NE winds up to 10mph, gusts up to 15mph. High: 86°

Get ready for a gorgeous Sunday in Southern Nevada! A great day to hit the pool. We'll see above-normal temperatures once again hitting the low 80s in Las Vegas which is about 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. Some breezes will pick up mid-day to around 10mph from the northeast, gusts up to 15mph. In the Lower Colorado River Valley a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect due to some stronger gusts and choppy waters. That advisory expires Monday as the winds will continue for about two days.

KTNV

After that, a major heat wave is pushing into Southern Nevada. We'll see record-shattering temperatures in the 90s starting on Tuesday. By the end of the week, we're looking at the upper 90s which will be about 20 degrees warmer than average. With all this heat, use extreme caution this week when spending time outdoors. Drink plenty of water, seek shade and take breaks. Don't leave children or pets in cars and save walks for the cooler parts of the day to avoid pavement burns.