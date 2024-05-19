Watch Now
Pool day Sunday! Then back to the 80s Monday

Posted at 9:37 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 00:37:53-04

Get ready for a day at the pool! We're looking at plenty of sunshine Sunday in Las Vegas with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s.
As low pressure descends south into Clark County, we'll see some southwest breezes in the afternoon 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph.
This low pressure will drop our temperatures to kick off the work week closer to seasonable levels.

