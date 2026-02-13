Pleasant Weekend, Wet Weather Returns Next Week

TONIGHT: Clear Low:46° Winds:SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny High:70° Winds:SE 5-10

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy High:70° Winds:SE 5-15 G20



Friday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

A mild and pleasant weekend

A little breezy

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s.The quiet weather stays with us through Valentine’s Day weekend. Highs in the low 70s and breezy at times. A strong storm system will be moving in by late Sunday bringing rain, gusty winds, and mountain snow to Southern Nevada by Monday. Expect the active weather to last through midweek. Rain amounts 0.10”-0.25” possible and up to 12” of snow in the mountains. We’ll continue to keep you updated. Highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, then 50s starting on Wednesday.