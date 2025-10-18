Pleasant Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low:58° Winds:SW 5-10

SATURDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds:SW 5-10

SUNDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds:Light & Variable

<hr></hr>



Friday’s Haiku

A pleasant weekend

Cool mornings, warm afternoons

Highs in the eighties

<hr></hr>

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Expect a pleasant weekend across Southern Nevada. It’ll be dry, sunny and seasonably warm as high pressure is over the region. By midweek, an of low pressure may bring a few clouds, but conditions stay dry. Dry with cool mornings and mild afternoons next week. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight temps in the 50s and 60s.