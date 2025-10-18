Pleasant Weekend in Southern Nevada

TONIGHT: Clear Low:58° Winds:SW 5-10
SATURDAY: Sunny High:80° Winds:SW 5-10
SUNDAY: Sunny High:81° Winds:Light & Variable
Friday’s Haiku
A pleasant weekend
Cool mornings, warm afternoons
Highs in the eighties
Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Expect a pleasant weekend across Southern Nevada. It’ll be dry, sunny and seasonably warm as high pressure is over the region. By midweek, an of low pressure may bring a few clouds, but conditions stay dry. Dry with cool mornings and mild afternoons next week. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight temps in the 50s and 60s.