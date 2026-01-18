Pleasant January weather continues this weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 43°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Light, variable winds. Some evening cloud cover. High: 66°

MLK DAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69°

Conditions remain mild in Southern Nevada through tonight and into tomorrow due to a continued pattern of high pressure over the western U.S.

On Sunday, Las Vegas will see a high temp of 66 which is six degrees warmer than average. Light, and variable wind speeds in the valley with occasional strong gusts towards Laughlin. Some high cloud cover will drift in for the evening and overnight hours towards Southern Nevada.

For MLK Jr. Day, the weather is shaping up to be really nice locally! Morning temps during the parade will be in the upper 50s to low 60s (grab an extra layer) with mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead, we're staying pretty stuck under this warm dry pattern. The CPC Outlook has Southern Nevada warmer and drier than average through the remainder of January.