Pleasant and Seasonably Warm on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 58 ° Winds: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 83° Winds: NE 5-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny High: 86° Winds: N 5-15 G 20



Tuesday’s Haiku

Near sixty tonight

Mostly sunny tomorrow

Seasonably warm

Mostly clear tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the week with breezy conditions at times. Dry weather continues into the weekend with highs around 90° Saturday and Sunday. Breezy on Sunday and into early next week as an area of low pressure moves in.