Partly Sunny and Warm on Thursday

Posted at 7:40 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 22:40:07-04

Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 60s. A weak disturbance will bring us more clouds tomorrow. Highs in the upper 80s and a little breezy too. Partly cloudy on Friday. High pressure builds in this weekend and temperatures will be very warm for this time of year. Highs in the low 90s on Saturday with more sunshine and the 90s will stay with us through early next week.

