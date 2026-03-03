Partly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:52° Winds:W 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy High:78° Winds:SW 5-10 G 20

THURSDAY: Sunny High:79° Winds:NW 15-20 G30



Monday’s Haiku

Clear and cool tonight

Partly cloudy tomorrow

High temps near eighty



Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the 50s. Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and breezy at times. A strong area of low pressure will be moving into the region Thursday, bringing cooler air and gusty winds to Southern Nevada. Highs will top out into the upper 60s which is closet to normal for this time of year. We’ll be windy and cool again on Friday. Temperatures will be warming back up into the 70s starting on Saturday and remaining windy. Lighter winds by Sunday.