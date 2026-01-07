Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Partly Cloudy and Seasonably Cool on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:44° Winds:Calm
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy High:59° Winds:Light & Variable
THURSDAY: Chance of showers High:56° Winds:NW 5-15 G25

Tuesday’s Haiku

Mid forties tonight

Partly cloudy tomorrow

High temps near sixty

A quiet night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. An area of low pressure moving in from the Pacific Northwest will give us a chance of showers early Thursday and breezy conditions. Gusts around 25 mph and light accumulations. Chilly, dry and breezy on Friday with highs in the low 50s. Cold mornings and cool afternoons this weekend. Warmer temps return next week as high pressure builds in.

