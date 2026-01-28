Partly Cloudy and Mild on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:40° Winds:Calm
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy High:64° Winds:Calm
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High:66° Winds:NE 5-10
Tuesday’s Haiku
Partly cloudy night
Mild, sun and clouds tomorrow
Highs in the sixties
Quiet weather in Southern Nevada this week. Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. More clouds around on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Light winds in Las Vegas, but breezier in the Colorado River valley with gusts around 25-40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer temperatures return on Friday as high pressure builds back in. Warm temps stay with us through early next week. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s