Partly Cloudy and Mild on Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low:40° Winds:Calm

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy High:64° Winds:Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny High:66° Winds:NE 5-10



Tuesday’s Haiku

Partly cloudy night

Mild, sun and clouds tomorrow

Highs in the sixties

Quiet weather in Southern Nevada this week. Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. More clouds around on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Light winds in Las Vegas, but breezier in the Colorado River valley with gusts around 25-40 mph Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer temperatures return on Friday as high pressure builds back in. Warm temps stay with us through early next week. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s