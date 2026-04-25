Overnight rain potential in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Windy with SW winds up to 20mph, gusts up to 30mph. 60% showers. Low: 54°

TOMORROW: Morning rain chances 30%. Partly cloudy and windy with gusts up to 25mph. High: 72°

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74°

Gloomy conditions this Saturday evening as Las Vegas sees cloud cover, rain chances, and southwesterly wind speeds up to 20mph with gusts up to 30mph.

Overnight, there is a 60% chance of showers in the valley. Shower potential increases around 7PM, but we've already seen some rain towards the north of the metro area in the Sheep Range. Our low temperature tonight is 55 degrees.

On Sunday, in the morning we could see a few remaining sprinkles in the Las Vegas valley (30%), though modeling suggests most rainfall will stick towards central Nevada instead of Clark County. It will feel windy and cool, with high temperatures only reaching the low 70s (about 10 degrees below average for this time of year). We'll see partly cloudy skies with winds dying down by the afternoon.

On Monday, we begin a warming trend and will see temperature return to the 80s by Tuesday.