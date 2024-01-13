Watch Now
Not as Cold This Weekend

Channel 13 Weather Forecast: Friday, January 12
Posted at 10:18 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 01:18:59-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mostly clear and cold tonight with temps dropping into the 20s and 30s. Mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a slight chance of showers tomorrow evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Nice day on Sunday with more sun and temperatures back to normal for this time of the year. Quiet weather next week and highs in the 60s by Wednesday.

