North Breezes Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North breezes at 10 mph today yield a cool feel. Readings begin in the low 50s and reach the mid 60s later this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

North Las Vegas sees 25 mph gusts, while the rest of the valley has 20 mph gusts. Laughlin expects north gusts of 35 mph.

Tonight dips to the upper 40s as clouds increase and breezes fizzle to 5-10 mph late.

Wednesday sees more clouds than sun, southeast breezes at 5-15 mph, and temperatures that move from the upper 40s at daybreak to the middle 60s in the afternoon.

Thursday is sunny with north breezes at 10-20 mph. Wake-up readings in the 40s return to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Thursday night remains breezy, and lows will dip to the upper 40s but feel a bit colder.

Friday sees persistent north breezes at 10-20 mph, highs in the mid 60s, and sunshine.

The upcoming weekend looks good! Partly cloudy and in the upper 60s on Saturday with light winds. Sunday hits the low 70s with a mostly sunny sky and continues light winds.

Next week is even warmer; highs in the mid 70s Monday will approach 80° Tuesday and the upper 70s Wednesday. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 50s during that mild stretch.

The UV index is "moderate" these days, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in the winter months.

The forecast pollen levels are high the next four days, with ash, elm, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow, as north breezes sweep the pollutants out of the valley.