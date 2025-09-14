Nice week in the 90s ahead

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Light & variable winds. Low: 73°

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Winds: S SE 5-10 mph. High: 95°

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Winds: N SE 5-10mph. High: 96°



We're looking nice and toasty Sunday in Southern Nevada with plenty of sunshine and soft breezes. High pressure will keep conditions consistent through most of next week, with our high temps sticking to the mid-90s and low temps in the mid-70s. Fairly seasonal for this time of year.

Our next shot of moisture won't hit until Friday and we are forecasting a 40% chance of storms in Las Vegas. At that point temps will start to drop back into the low 90s. The 6-10 day outlook predicts wetter than average conditions for Southern Nevada at that time. However, drought is expected to persist in most of the state for this month.

Here's the Climate Prediction Center's outlook for drought in the US through the month of September.