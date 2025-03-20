Nice Weather to Start Spring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chilly temperatures in the 40s and low 50s as we wake up on the first day of spring. We'll enjoy afternoon highs near 71° and breezes will be light, at 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy conditions early give way to a mostly sunny rest of the day.

Tonight is chilly, near 50° in Las Vegas and in the 40s elsewhere, with a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

Friday and Saturday remain fairly calm, with gusts of 5-15 mph, as highs reach the mid 70s alongside a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday sees a high of 81° (only the third time this year, and the first time this month) with a mostly sunny sky and northeast breezes at 10-20 mph.

Warmer highs in the 80s are expected most of next week, ranging from the low 80s Monday to the upper 80s Wednesday. While none of those days will set records, the forecast highs are 10° to 15° above-average for late March.

The UV index is "moderate" from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) and "high" from noon to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even when temperatures are cool.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.