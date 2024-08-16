Nice Early, Then Breezy and Very Hot

LAS VEGAS — We start in the upper 70s and low 80s this Friday with sunshine. Highs sizzle at 109° this afternoon as southwest gusts reach 25 mph under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures late tonight drop to the mid and upper 80s as clouds increase and a 10% rain chance develops. Gusts reach 30 mph and 25 mph on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Humidity makes highs at 106° Saturday and 107° Sunday feel muggy. The sky turns partly-to-mostly cloudy each weekend day as a 20% rain and storm chance develops. Most of the monsoon storms will be across Utah and Arizona, but we can't rule out the chance in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas highs flirt with 110° early next week as humidity lingers. Monday and Tuesday only bring a 10% rain and storm chance, but that climbs to 20% Wednesday and Thursday. As a result, highs will be near 105° through the middle of next week even though showers and storms won't be widespread. Lows at night this weekend and next week look warm, in the mid and upper 80s.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.