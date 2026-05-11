New Record High Today

TONIGHT: Clear Low: 75 ° Winds: SW 5-10

TUESDAY: Sunny High: 104° Winds: SE 10-15 G 25

WEDNESDAY: Sunny High: 96° Winds: S 15-20 G 35



Monday’s Haiku

Clear and mild tonight

Hot and sunny on Tuesday

Triple digit heat

Harry Reid Airport reached 104° this afternoon, setting a new record for this date. Previous record was 103° (1960). Clear skies and mild temperatures tonight with lows in the 70s. The sunny and hot weather continues on Tuesday as high pressure remains over the region with temperatures possibly tying the record high of 104°. Slightly cooler and windy on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves across the Pacific Northwest and high pressure shifts off to the east. Highs in the upper 90s and the 90s will stick around through the rest of the week.