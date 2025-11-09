Near-record temps Sunday! Cooldown later this week

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Calm winds. Low: 57°

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. N NW 6-8 MPH winds. High: 81°

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Calm winds. High: 81°

On Sunday, Southern Nevada will see widespread sunshine and above-average warmth getting us close to records. Las Vegas is on tap to see a high temp of 81 degrees tomorrow - that's 11 degrees warmer than average. The record high temps for November 9th and 10th is 82 degrees!

High pressure will keep sunny and warm conditions consistent through Tuesday, but cloud cover will start to develop ahead of a trough of low pressure headed towards the Pacific Southwest. That pattern starts to unfold Wednesday and temperatures will cooldown as a result. Right now, we're tracking chances of precipitation Thursday night at 30%, Friday at 40% and Saturday at 20%. We're still a few days out, so ultimate timing and location of this wet weather could shift. Either way, major temperature swing will hit us at the end of the week. Next Saturday we could see a high of just 68 degrees!