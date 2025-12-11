Near-record high temperatures in Las Vegas

TONIGHT: Clear. Light, variable winds. Low: 50°

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Light, variable winds. High: 72°

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Light, variable winds. High: 72°

Warm December weather continues to play out through the rest of this week here in Southern Nevada, and Las Vegas has a shot at breaking a record tomorrow!

Thursday's high temp is expected to tie a record high of 72 degrees last set in 1939. That would be a long-standing record to fall, if we do get warmer than that tomorrow. We're continuing to forecast the low-70s through Saturday as a high pressure remains settled over the Pacific Southwest region of the US.

Our next shot at moisture? A weak system may bring a few showers on Sunday, December 21st and Monday, December 22nd, but the chance is only 10% as we see it now.