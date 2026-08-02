Near-record heat this weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 89°

TOMORROW: Mostly clear. S winds 10-15mph, gusts up to 25mph. High: 113°

MONDAY: Mostly clear. SW winds 10-15mph, gusts up to 25mph. High: 111°

High pressure remains the dominating feature in our forecast zone this weekend with temperatures reaching near-record highs on Saturday. Las Vegas hit 115° which is one degree shy of a record 116° set in 1979.

On Sunday we'll see temperatures hit above-average levels once again in the valley with a high of 113° expected in the afternoon. The Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through 8pm due to elevated heat risk. Seek shade and hydrate to stay safe during these dangerously hot conditions.

Gusty winds pick up tomorrow afternoon. We'll see southerly winds 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph between 12pm and 9pm.

We'll remain hot through next week with temperatures sticking to the 110+ range.