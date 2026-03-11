Near Record Heat on Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low:57° Winds:Light & Variable

THURSDAY: Sunny High:85° Winds:Light & Variable

FRIDAY: Sunny High:87° Winds:Light & Variable



Wednesday’s Haiku

Mild temps overnight

Very warm temps tomorrow

Highs in mid eighties

Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Dry and unseasonably warm weather continues this week as high pressure stays over the region. Average high temp is around 70 and we’re going to be well above average. We could get close to tying the record on Thursday and even hotter temperatures and possible record breaking temperatures starting this weekend. The heat will last through next week. Mild overnight lows in the 50s and 60s the next 7 days.

Thursday 85 (Record: 86), Friday 87 (Record 90), Saturday 90 (Record: 89), Sunday 89 (Record: 88) Monday 90 (Record: 89), and St. Patrick’s Day 94 (Record 91) Wednesday 96 (Record 90)

