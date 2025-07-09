Near 110° with Afternoon Breezes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs remain above-average but stay shy of record levels. Las Vegas ranges from 108° to 110° through the middle of next week.

Most days carry a "moderate" heat risk in Las Vegas, so people sensitive to heat can struggle if they don't have enough water or aren't taking breaks inside.

Highs peak at 110° today, 109° Thursday, and 108° Friday and Saturday. It remains between 109° and 110° Sunday and Monday. A trend next week from 108° Tuesday down to 103° Friday as slight storm chances and increased humidity develop. Above-average precipitation is possible across Southern Nevada the last couple weeks of July, which would keep the heat in the check.

Southwest breezes hit 25 mph this afternoon, and 20 mph Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Daytime gusts pick back up to 25 mph early next week.

Lows at night will be mild, in the low-to-mid 80s near The Strip, with upper 70s and low 80s elsewhere.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Ragweed, grass, and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.

Light wildfire smoke is possible, namely south of Las Vegas, due to distant fires in New Mexico. The Las Vegas air quality forecast is "moderate" due to ozone, which builds during hot, dry stretches of weather.