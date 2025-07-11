Near 110° Through the Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas stays hot, between 109° and 111°, for the next four days. That's above-average, but shy of record levels.

Most days carry a "moderate" heat risk in Las Vegas, so people sensitive to heat can struggle if they don't have enough water and aren't taking breaks inside.

Smoke from a 30,000 acre wildire in Area 51, about 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas, is sending haze across Southern Nevada. The air quality is "moderate" due to smoke and other pollution the next few days.

Highs return to 109° today and Saturday, 111° Sunday, and 110° Monday. A trend next week from 107° Tuesday to 103° Thursday as slight storm chances develop.

Southwest breezes are near 15-20 mph Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Afternoon gusts pick up to 25-30 mph on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Rain opportunities next week aren't great, but signal increased humidity, which should create partly cloudy conditions and keep the heat in check. Daily rain and storm chances are 10% Wednesday, and 20% Thursday and next Friday. Next weekend sees a lingering 10% chance.

Lows at night remain warm, in the mid 80s near The Strip, with low 80s elsewhere, during the next week.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Ragweed, grass, and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.