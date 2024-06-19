Near 100° Today

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts the Juneteenth holiday in the upper 60s and low 70s but a quick climb through the 80s as the morning wears on with 90° by 11 a.m. and afternoon highs near 100°, when south breezes reach 10-20 mph under a sunny sky. A drop into the 80s before midnight with mid 70s late tonight through early Thursday morning. Summer officially begins at 1:50 p.m. tomorrow, and highs reach 104° with 10-20 mph breezes and sunshine. A sizzling stretch of weather is ahead; expect 108° Friday, 109° Saturday, and 110° Sunday. We'll be at 111° Monday with numbers near 110° most of next week. Those numbers are closer to record highs than average highs for late June. Nighttime lows this weekend and next week will be in the 80s in Las Vegas.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.