Near 100°, Some Haze

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs approach 100° this afternoon for the first time since Friday. Las Vegas highs are back above-average, near 105°, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and may climb as high as 110° on Sunday and Monday.

Sunshine mixes with wildfire smoke at times today and tomorrow around Southern Nevada, so the sky may be hazy at times. The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today.

Winds today are fairly light, at 5-15 mph, and reach 10-20 mph tomorrow afternoon. Daytime gusts near 20 mph are expected from Thursday through the weekend, and should linger early next week.

Low temperatures in the 70s this week will turn milder (low 80s) starting this weekend.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.