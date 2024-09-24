Near 100° All Week

LAS VEGAS — Sunny, dry weather is here all week. Morning lows in the low-and-mid 70s with afternoon highs near 100° are here through the weekend. It's likely that 2024 will move into a solo #1 spot for most triple digits days - we're currently tied with 1947 with 100 days. Dry weather is in the forecast all week as high pressure controls the pattern across the West. Highs dip to the upper 90s Monday and the low 90s next Thursday.