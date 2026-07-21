Muggy with some sprinkles possible today

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. 10% showers & isolated t-storms. High: 105°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. 10% showers & isolated t-storms. Low: 88°

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with elevated humidity. High: 107°

Seasonable temperatures on this Tuesday in Southern Nevada with a continuation of the monsoonal moisture moving throughout the region. Las Vegas is tracking just a 10% chance of precipitation today and isolated t-storms could pop up in Clark County — especially in the higher elevations. Dew points are in the 50s which means there's a fair amount of moisture in the atmosphere and the outside conditions will feel a little more oppressive & muggy despite our temperatures hitting typical highs this evening.

A warming trend takes us through the end of the 7 Day. We'll see the 110s again by next weekend and the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch Thursday through Sunday for Clark County and Southern Nye County.