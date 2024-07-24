Muggy and Hot with Scattered Storms

LAS VEGAS — Humidity remains in place as highs reach 111° today after another morning in the upper 80s and low 90s at sunrise. An Excessive Heat Warning continues until 11 p.m. and pop-up storm chances climb from 30% at noon to 40% this afternoon in Las Vegas; they'll linger at 30% this evening and 20% after midnight. Monsoon showers bring the threat of lightning and gusty winds tomorrow, but it's a smaller 20% chance. Thursday in Las Vegas still sizzles at 112° with a partly cloudy sky and continued humidity. As the mugginess dips slightly Friday, we're sunny and storm-free with a high of 111° and southwest winds at 15-30 mph. Winds are back on Saturday, with returning southwest 15-30 mph daytime breezes. Humidity drops significantly this weekend, and Saturday starts in the upper 80s but the afternoon is capped at 107°. Sunday is similarly dry, with low 80s at daybreak and highs near 106° in the afternoon as winds are limited to 10-20 mph. Highs jump from 106° Monday to 110° Tuesday, and are likely between 110° and 115° next Wednesday (July 31) through the first week of August. Humidity may creep back in early August, so 20% pop-up storm chances are also on the menu.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15-20 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.