Muggy, a Few Mountain Storms

LAS VEGAS — We start near 90° and reach 109° this afternoon as monsoon humidity stays put. Las Vegas has a 20% rain and storm chance Thursday and Friday, a 30% chance Saturday, a 20% chance Sunday, and a 10% chance Monday. The humidity will aggravate highs that hover between 108° and 109° Friday and this weekend. Lows at night remain warm, near 90°, which will tie or break record warm lows each night this week through Saturday! South and southwest gusts of 20-25 mph develop this weekend and last into next week, signaling a slight pattern change. Humidity drops enough Tuesday and beyond, meaning a storm-free forecast with a mainly sunny sky. Highs then remain a bit above-average for August, ranging from 106° to 108° through the end of the week.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.