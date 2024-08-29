Mostly sunny with some chances of rain ahead of Labor Day

Plenty of sunshine and heat in the forecast Thursday with a high temp of 104 expected in Las Vegas and some afternoon cloud cover. Minimal chances of rain pick up in the afternoons Friday and Saturday as moisture from a larger monsoonal weathermaker impacting Arizona treks westward. Just a 10% chance of rain won't diminish your holiday weekend too much, so expect mild weather with temperatures slightly above average through Labor Day and into next week.
